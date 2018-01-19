BENGALURU: Most of us are familiar with that horrible hangover feeling, and sometimes, eating the right food can be just the cure you need. TGIFridays has recently launched their hangover brunch every weekend, which has all the right appetisers, entrees and desserts to satisfy your hungover heart, as well as alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks to either refresh you, or keep the buzz going.

We started the meal with some mocktails – the Basil Peach Cooler and the Gold Mango Margarita, both of which were a tad bit too strong for our tastes, but we’re also high on flavour and taste. We tried the Chocolate Milkshake next, which was rich, thick and decadent – just how a good milkshake should be.

If you are looking to keep their spirits high by taking care of your hangover with another drink, try Hangover Bloody Mary. This drink, is a meal in itself. The tall glass, the classic tomato juice-based cocktail is served in, is decorated with a lamb slider, chicken wings, fries and celery sticks - an ideal meal for one. The red wine sangria is also a good option – sweeter and full of fruit than sangrias served in most other places.

TGIF has a number of options in appetisers. From egg-heavy dishes such as Breakfast Tacos and Breakfast Potato Skins, to fried food for the hungover soul. We tried the Calamari Frites, and though hesitant to try shellfish in places not directly on the coast, we found this dish to be fresh, crispy and delicious, complemented perfectly with marinara sauce. We also tried the Friday Mushrooms - crispy batter fried mushrooms served with a sauce.

For mains, we first tried the Classic American Veg Pizza, and though not up to par with the some of the great pizza Bengaluru has been serving up of late, it does have a very homemade feel to it. The Pasta Alfredo is not for the faint hearted or the almost-full, as it is very creamy and rich, just the way an Alfredo ought to be. The winner among the mains for us was the Hangover Burger, again, meant for someone with a hearty appetite. This delicious monster has a juicy lamb patty paired with bacon, caramelized onions and all your other burger fixings, and is topped off with a fried egg. Some of the other good options among the mains are the Steak and Eggs and the Crispy Chicken Sliders.

For dessert, we thought we’d keep it simple, and the brunch menu has also stuck to the same theme by only listing two dishes. We tried the Sizzling Brownie, and it was one of the best we’ve had in recent times, and also much bigger than most. Served with large scoop of vanilla ice cream and generous amounts of chocolate sauce, it was the perfect end to this gastronomic meal.

The Hangover brunch is on every Saturday and Sunday, 12 noon to 3 pm. Prices start at ` 1,695.