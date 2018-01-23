BENGALURU: Swiggy, the online food ordering and delivery company, has said that the delivery executive who misbehaved with a woman has been suspended. The delivery man has allegedly misbehaved with the woman while delivering food in Baiyappanahalli. When The New Indian Express contacted Rashmi (name changed), she said she was filing a complaint with Byappanahalli police station. She had narrated her ordeal in a Facebook post.

On her timeline, Swiggy wrote, “We have already looked into this pro-actively from our end. We have arranged a callback regarding the same with our senior specialist team. We do not treat such instances with levity, please be advised that we will take stringent action against those parties found to be responsible.”

Rashmi, however, said she had not got any phone call from Swiggy representatives. But her neighbours, who had also filed a complaint with Swiggy regarding the issue, informed her that Swiggy told them that they will initiate action.

When contacted, the Swiggy authorities told The New Indian Express, “We are in receipt of the complaint. We have reached out to the customer, and will fully cooperate in taking this to the concerned authorities and supporting them in all ways possible. Customer safety is of utmost importance to us at Swiggy, and any complaint of misbehavior will be dealt with immediate and stringent action.”

“We have suspended the concerned delivery executive and are investigating the matter internally,” they added.