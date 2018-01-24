BENGALURU: Girinagar police have arrested a gang of notorious chain snatchers including a cab driver. A total of 19 chain snatching cases were solved with their arrest and stolen property worth `18.2 lakh was recovered.

The arrested are Imran Pasha, (31), his relative Afzal Shariff, (34), a plumber and Abdul Shafakhath, (22), a car mechanic. A senior police officer said, “The prime accused Pasha had taken a loan of `1.5 lakh and he was unable to repay it. Thus he decided to get involved in chain snatching to make quick money. He also wanted to a build a house in the city. During investigation, Pasha revealed that he along with his associates watched YouTube videos to learn how to snatch chains. Pasha rehearsed them with his wife’s brother Shariff.”

“The gang had purchased a second-hand Pulsar bike and would change the registration plates often while committing robberies in and around the city. They were targeting elderly women and made away with their gold chains. They were selling the booty to gold loan companies situated in Ramanagara and a few pawn brokers in Nagarathpet area. The construction of Pasha’s house had began while Shariff had paid an advance to buy a flat. Based on a tip off, Pasha was nabbed. He, then revealed all cases reported in the last two years”, the officer said.