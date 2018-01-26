With Metro trains running on time, most trains saw a lot of commuters on the bandh day

BENGALURU: On Thursday, Metro earned praise both online and offline from public for providing an economical and reliable option to go around the City.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) ran trains at a frequency of 10 minutes on both the Green Line (Nagasandra to Yelachenahalli) and Purple Line (Baiyappanahalli to Mysuru Road) right from 5 am. While the morning ridership in Metro from 5 am to 9 am was just 20,387 commuters as compared to 60,635 on an average working day, the ridership soared to nearly half the regular occupancy figures by afternoon clocking 69,934 commuters.

“We ran trains with 8 minutes frequency from 5 pm to 6 pm and ran at a 6 minute frequency after stations began witnessing crowds in the evening,” said Chief Public Relations Officer of BMRCL, U A Vasanth Rao. There were 1,89,835 riders up to 10pm with 1,02,828 riders on Purple Line and 87,007 on the Green Line.

Indira V, Professor at Azim Premji Institute said, “We decided to visit Cubbon Park today from our house in Jayanagar to use the bandh holiday. My granddaughter loved the Metro.

“Metro services today are amazing and my travel was very smooth in reaching Railway station at Blore (sic)” tweeted S Srikrishna, a commuter.

AS Shankar, Executive Director, Operations and Maintenance, BMRCL, said elaborate efforts went towards ensuring Metro services were functioning smoothly.