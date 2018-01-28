BENGALURU: Former BJP mayor D Venkatesh Murthy is likely to join the Congress soon. Murthy met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Murthy was the longest serving mayor of Bengaluru holding the post for 17 months till 2012. In 2013, Murthy was given a ticket to contest from the Shanthinagar Assembly constituency from the BJP. However, he lost the election. In 2015, he was denied a ticket by the BJP for the BBMP elections. He was not given any post in the party as well.

Confirming that he met the CM, Murthy said, “My community leaders are opening a Congress office at Padmanabhanagar, and the CM was invited to inaugurate it. They proposed my name for Padmanabhanagar for the upcoming Assembly election. The CM will consult local leaders regarding this.’’