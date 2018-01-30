BENGALURU: The department of primary and secondary education has asked all the schools across the state to make arrangements for kids to watch lunar eclipse on Wednesday.



In an official circular to all the deputy directors of public instructions, the department directed them to make necessary arrangements in association with school development and monitoring committee. “As this is a rare eclipse where the size of the moon will be big, we encourage kids to witness the same. Concerned Officials at district levels have been directed to arrange for the same where at school premises,” reads the circular.