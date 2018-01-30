BENGALURU: An unidentified man broke open the window of Muthoot Finance’s office in JJ Nagar, on Mysore Road, to commit burglary last Sunday night. He fled the scene soon after the siren went off and neighbours alerted the police. CCTV footage was recovered to identify the accused.

A senior police officer said that around 12.35am a man gained entry into the company’s office after breaking open a window. A sensor placed near the strong room set off an alarm, but the burglar managed to escape. Locals who heard the alarm came out and alerted beat police who then informed JJ Nagar police. Police suspect that a person familiar with the office may have been involved in the crime, after studying the building thoroughly.

His act was caught on CCTV and he had not covered his face while committing the crime. Nothing was stolen from the financing company and the management has filed a case. There was no security guard posted at the company and action will be taken against the company’s staff as well.