BENGALURU: After almost three decades, a classic combination of a big and red moon at the second total lunar eclipse in the month will be a part of our skies on January 31.

All one needs is a tall building for a clear view. The phenomenon can be observed with the naked eye. Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium has seven telescopes and two binoculars for a clear view of the moon from 6.30 pm and the entry is free.

“Kempegowda Tower at Lalbagh is another place with a fairly clear horizon,” said Pramod Galagali, director of Jawaharlal Nehru Planeturium.

Experts at the Nehru planetarium say there is no great scientific significance to the event. “Supermoon happens once a year. Blue moon may occur more than once a year. Blood Moon takes place almost every total lunar eclipse. But this combination (of all three in one) was last seen 38 years ago in India,” said senior scientist at the planetarium, Madhu Sudan.

Dismissing the hype about the event occurring after 150 years, Galagali said it varied from region to region, “It is true for the USA, but West Asia has seen it on December 30, 1982.”

Be There On Time

5.18 pm: Rise of eclipsed Blood moon as it enters umbra (dark region of earth's shadow)

6:15 pm: Moon rise

6:21 to 7:38 pm: Super Blue Blood Moon

8:42 PM: Moon leaves Umbra

The Phenomena Explained

Super Moon is where the moon is closest to the earth while orbiting it with a negligible 10% increase in size. Blue Moon is another name for second lunar eclipse within a month's time, to differentiate it from the first lunar eclipse. Blood Moon is when the Earth is between the Sun and Moon (lunar eclipse) and the light from the sun with shorter wavelength (Blue light) is refracted by dust particles around the earth, while light with longer wavelength (red light) gets bent and falls on the moon that is in the earth's darkest shadow region, explained experts at Nehru planetarium.