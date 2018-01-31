BENGALURU: With State having already given its nod, people now expect city’s sub-urban rail project to get the green signal from Centre too. The state government is likely to announce its share for the project in the budget to be presented on February 16. And it has its fingers crossed that the Union government’s budget on February 1 will also have a mention of the project.

Since Metro will take at least another four years to connect Airport from the city, the next best option is suburban rail connectivity using existing facility. According to the experts, with the existing facility, suburban rail connectivity can be made possible within eight to nine month.

This apart, there are few more suburban lines in the pipeline, including Baiyyappanahalli to Whitefield that is expected to help large number of software engineers who travel from the other parts of the city.

The suburban railway connectivity from Yeshwanthpur to KIAL, Baiyyappanahali to Whitefield and other lines is expected to connect city outskirts, thus reducing traffic within the city. The State government has estimated `1,800 crore for the suburban rail connection at these lines.

According to Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development) Mahendra Jain, they have finalised the lines for these routes where they will use the existing infrastructure with little modification wherever needed.

“This project is on sharing basis. While we are investing 20 per cent of the cost, another 20 per cent cost will be borne by the Union government. We are announcing the same in our State budget. We hope the same from Union government in their budget that will be presented on Thursday,’’ he said.

Jain, however, said the Union government has not cleared the special project vehicle (SPV) till now. Right now, the communication is between departments. Once there is an SPV that will have representatives from the state government as well, it will be easier to communicate and there will be more flexibility.

“The lines have been identified and existing tracks will be used. Modifications are suggested at a few places. Also, the existing railway stations have to be upgraded which will be done by the Union government. We want to take up the project at the earliest,’’ he said. “Only after the SPV is formed, it will be decided to take up 60 per cent of the loan from external agency,’’ he added.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal who was in the City recently had positively responded to the suburban rail project in Bengaluru.