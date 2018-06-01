Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: TV anchor Chandan’s wife kills son, ends life by consuming acid

A woman, dejected after her husband died in a road accident, killed her 13-year-old son and tried to commit suicide by consuming acid. 

Published: 01st June 2018 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Meena with son Tushar and husband Chandan.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman, dejected after her husband died in a road accident, killed her 13-year-old son and tried to commit suicide by consuming acid. The incident took place in Someshwarnagar in Doddaballapura on Thursday morning. Her husband Chandan, a TV anchor, was killed in an accident near Davanagere a week ago.

Deceased boy Tushar was studying in seventh standard in a private school. Chandan's wife Meena, (38), is in critical condition in NIMHANS.

A senior police officer said, "Meena allegedly slit her son's throat and killed him and then consumed the acid kept to clean toilets. Around 7.45am, her elder brother Suresh came to pick up Tushar to drop him to school. He repeatedly knocked on the door and there was no response. So he broke open the door and found Meena lying unconscious, hugging her dead son. He alerted the Doddaballapura Town police before rushing her to a private hospital and then she was shifted to NIMHANS, where she died.

Suresh was taking care of Meena after her husband's death.

Night before the incident, Meena's younger brother Rajesh was staying in her house. Early morning he left to his house in the nearby area. After he left, Meena locked the door from inside and allegedly killed Tushar before consuming acid. She has not left a suicide note.

Tushar's eyes were donated to a private eye bank and last rites were conducted in the evening. Doddaballapura police have filed a murder case against Meena and further investigations are on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
bengaluru TV anchor Chandan Bengaluru TV anchor NIMHANS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision