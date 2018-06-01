Home Cities Bengaluru

Empanelment criteria of Arogya Karnataka objected

Published: 01st June 2018 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Suraksha P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Of the 182 hospitals that were previously empanelled with Vajpayee Arogyashree, only 106 have empanelled for Arogya Karnataka. The hospitals have raised objections with the empanelment criteria.

The health department is still in the process of convincing them to enrol. So far, hospitals enrolled with three health schemes — Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana, Vajpayee Arogyashree and Yeshaswini — have had to transition to Arogya Karnataka, the other four schemes have time to change to Arogya Karnataka.

The hospitals previously empanelled with Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST), the implementing agency for the previous seven health schemes and now Arogya Karnataka, was given the option to get empanelled for Arogya Karnataka scheme, subject to meeting the norms prescribed for it within six months.

For each of the previous seven schemes, a transition plan was provided. All Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana hospitals were made available till March 31. All Vajpayee Arogyashree hospitals are available till May 31. All Yashasvini hospitals are available till June 30. Within those dates, fresh empanelment for Arogya Karnataka were to be taken up starting March 5.

Ajay Seth, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, said, "So far, 102 hospitals out of 182 who were previously empanelled with us have changed to Arogya Karnataka. They have a problem with complying with empanelment criteria. We are in talks with them to convince them." Sources in SAST said that while some have a problem with NABH accreditation, a few others have a problem with renewing licenses.

