Brave sisters fight off burglars, foil robbery bid at dad’s jewellery store

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two brave women foiled a robbery bid at their father's jewellery shop by chasing out a gang of robbers after they barged into the shop in Jayanagar near Ashoka Pillar. The incident took place on May 21, but came to light only when CCTV footage of the incident went viral on news channels on Friday.

A senior police officer said the incident took place around 8pm in Chamundi Jewellers when the owner C V Raghav was alone in the shop.

A youth posing as a customer, entered and started enquiring about jewellery. He, however, was wearing a helmet to hide his identity. Raghav asked him to remove his helmet and shoes outside the shop.

When he entered the second time, he was joined by five others to barge into the shop. The gang used a laser light to electrocute Raghav and he started screaming. His daughters, in their mid-20s, who were inside the house adjacent to the shop, rushed to their father's rescue and faced the robbers unarmed.

The sisters pushed them out even as they kept screaming, but the gang members threatened them with knives, which left them with injuries on their hands.

But the brave act put up by the two women was enough to spread panic among the robbers, who managed to escape on three bikes, fearing that the screaming would draw attention of neighbours and passers-by.

The police have formed a special team to nab the accused.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the gang members seemed like first-time offenders. They tried to rob the shop noticing that the owner Raghav was alone and that there were no security guards around. But, they had not taken into account that his daughters were present in their house adjacent to the shop.

The police feel the gang members were students of a nearby college who may have decided to try their luck at getting rich by robbing the seemingly unguarded jewellery shop of Raghav.

The two sisters, who requested not to be named for fear of being targeted by the unidentified gang members, told The New Indian Express, "It was raining and no passers-by were around. Taking advantage of this, the robbers barged into the shop posing as customers. When our father screamed for help, we rushed from the kitchen and pushed them out. They were wearing jackets, gloves and carrying sharp weapons.

"I held on to the jacket of one of the robbers and pulled his hand bag to stop him after chasing him for a while. But, they gave us a slip and then we immediately alerted Siddapura police. So far, no arrests have been made by the police. We hope the case will be cracked soon," one of the sisters said.