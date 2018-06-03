Bengaluru: Six juveniles escape from boys’ home

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Six juveniles broke open a gate to escape from the roof of a government boys’ home in Siddapura. Police nabbed one on Saturday.

Police said the incident took place on May 26 and six of them are under the age of 16-17. They broke open the gate leading to the terrace on the second floor and jumped from there. The incident was caught CCTV, but the warden did not inform the police immediately for fear of departmental enquiry. He filed a case two days later and based on the information, one juvenile was found at his house in Hosur on Saturday.

A team is searching for the other five.