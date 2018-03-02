BENGALURU: The local court on Friday rejected bail to Congress MLA N A Haris’s son Mohammed Haris Nalapad in the assault case of Vidvat Loganathan on February 17.

The 63rd City Civil and Sessions Court judge Parameshwara B Prasanna rejected the two bail pleas that were filed before the court. Besides Nalpad, another accused, Krishna, had applied for bail which was also rejected by the court.

On February 17, Mohammad Nalapad and his friends allegedly attacked Vidvat, son of a businessman in the city, for not “sitting properly” at a restaurant on the second floor of UB City with his friend. He was taken to Mallya Hospital with grievous injuries.