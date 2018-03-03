BENGALURU: THE contaminated Bellandur Lake is set to receive some much-needed relief from sewage water in the future. To achieve this, foundations were laid for two projects costing Rs 104 crore at the National Games Village, on Friday.

Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy and Bengaluru Development Minister K J George unveiled the plaque at a ground-breaking ceremony organised to launch them. A 210 Million Litre Per Day (MLD)-capacity sewage pumping station at a cost of Rs 38.61 crore and a 5.3-km pipeline at a cost of Rs 65.64 crore that will transport sewage water from NGV to the Koramangala and Challaghatta (K&C) Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) will ensure that all the sewage that runs into open storm water drains will be treated, before they flow into Bellandur Lake. The projects have been launched under the Centre’s AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transportation) scheme and are expected to be completed within 24 months.

A BWSSB official said around 160 MLD of sewage is being discharged into the drains from K R Market, Lal Bagh, Siddapura, Pothalappa Garden, Vinayaka Nagar, Rajendra Nagar, Adugodi, Koramangala Village, NGV and Ejipura. “At present, the sewage from all these areas terminate at NGV Village and go untreated into Bellandur Lake,” he said.

The pumping station will have 12 machines of 300hp and four standby machines. The contact to operate and maintain the plant for a period of seven years has been handed over to M/s Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd. The 1,800mm diameter pipeline will be laid from the station to the K & C valley, where existing STPs will treat the sewage before it is being discharged into Bellandur Lake, he added.

Earlier, George and MLA Roshan Baig laid the foundation stone for an STP of 2 MLD capacity near Ulsoor Lake. The plant on 990 square metres costs Rs 3.98 crore for installation and the operating cost will work out to Rs 5.53 crore for ten years.

Metro pedestrian connectivity

Bengaluru: The foundation stone to install pedestrian connectivity bridge to connect the West end of Kempe Gowda Metro station (Gubbi Thotadappa Road) to the KSR railway station was laid by Working President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday. BBMP officials were also present.