BENGALURU:Home Minister and BTM Layout MLA Ramalinga Reddy on Friday gave assured that the water woes faced in many parts of Koramangala will come to an end in four to five months.Speaking at a function organised by Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board to launch two of its projects, Reddy said, “The drinking water pipeline that is being laid in the area will ensure all water problems of Koramangala and National Games Village will be redressed.”

Specifying details on the pipeline, K Lakshmikanth, Assistant Executive Engineer of South East-2 Division (Koramangala) told Express that BWSSB had begun laying a pipeline from H S R Layout to Madivala Checkpost.Explaining the water problems here, he said water from Diary Circle which receives water from Cauvery Ist Stage was being supplied to Koramangala 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th Blocks, Adugodi and City Armed Reserve grounds. “The demand outstrips supply here and so the water requirements of all here cannot be met. When this pipeline is in place, it will be supplied water from Cauvery Water Supply IV State Phase-II removing the area’s water problems.”

Parking woes during function

There were tense moments during Bengaluru Development Minister K J George’s speech. A mother and daughter, residents of Netravati Block inside the National Games Village, behind which the function was held, took centrestage for a few minutes when they loudly objected to the parking of two-wheelers in the space they regularly park their car. The walkway around the Netravati block has a board put up saying ‘Parking only for Netravati residents’. Women police rushed over and tried to hush them. “Since we did not know who had parked these vehicles and no one came to assist us, we physically lifted the 5 vehicles and then parked our car,” the younger woman said. “Police and others just watched us,” the mother said. A cop charged, “The women started hurling abuses in unparliamentary language. So, we decided to move away.”