BENGALURU: The summer season this year is expected to be harsher as maximum temperatures are likely to shoot up by nearly 30 C above normal in April at isolated places across the state. The maximum temperature in Bengaluru, which was known for its salubrious climate, is likely to touch 40 Celsius.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) Director Srinivasa Reddy told The New Indian Express that the maximum temperature in Bengaluru this year is likely to cross 39 C in April. “The highest in the recent past is 39.60 C in 2015. However, this year, the summer could be harsher. Scientists says due to global warming, a 10 C rise has been witnessed in the last 50 years. But, if we take Bengaluru, it has risen by more than 1 degree in the last one decade itself. This is alarming,’’ he said.

Mango showers

KSNDMC authorities say Bengaluru will experience its first summer showers (known popularly as April showers or mango showers) around March 15. “The heat is so much that it is natural it will rain,’’ Reddy said.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) authority has forecast that on an average, south-interior Karnataka including Bengaluru, Kolar, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara, Mandya and Mysuru — will witnesses a minimum rise of 0.5 degrees Celsius above normal.Regions in north-interior Karnataka like Ballari, Koppal, Kalaburagi, Gadag and Vijayapura will witness at least one degree rise in temperatures.

KSNDMC Director Srinivasa Reddy told The New Indian Express that although the average temperature increase will be between 0.5 to 1 degree Celsius, there will be an increase of 2-3 degrees Celsius in isolated places across the state in April.Prof M B Rajegowda, an agrometeorologist at University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Bengaluru, says the summer temperature is predicted based on geographical location, water bodies, vegetation index, rainfall pattern and other parameters.

“Last year, the winter was not severe. Also, there were not much North-East nonsoon showers in November and December. This resulted in the atmosphere remaining dry with no moisture content and rising temperature in February. Normally, temperature increase is noticed in April, but that trend is now seen in March. This also means, summer has advanced.”

Further Rajegowda said that between 1880 and 1980, there was an increase in temperature by 1 degree Celsius in Bengaluru. But from 1980 to 2000, in a span of 20 years, it increased further by 1 degree Celsius.

“This was a global phenomenon and India and Karnataka too witnessed the same trend. On a positive note, after 2000, there was campaign and awareness on global warming.“In the last 18 years, the temperature rise has been less than 1 degree. We need to reduce carbon components and increase vegetation. This is the only way to fight global warming,’’ he said.