BENGALURU: If you can drift or slide like a pro, and do spins that put Bollywood studios to shame, then here’s an obstacle race you might be interested in.

Auto Gymkhana - 2018 is being organised by Onashi Motorsports, in association with Karnataka Motor Sports Club, on March 10 at Patel’s Inn Club and Resort, in RT Nagar. The timing is between 9 am to 6 pm.

This race, sanctioned by the Federation of Motor Sports Club of India, is a test of your motoring skills and not so much of speeding through free way. Drivers would be driving on first and second gears, covering a short track of 300 to 500 metres.

There will be obstacles placed in the path — cones, tires or barrels — and familiarity and memory of the track will serve racers well. Drivers will be issued time penalties for hitting obstacles.

This is autocross race at a smaller scale and this format is popular across Japan, Indonesia, Thailand and Taiwan.

Onashi, a motorsports organising company, hopes to promote less-expensive and safe alternatives to traditional racing. This is one of the many events they have planned across the state.

For further details contact Bala Krishna 9845298575/ Arvind +91 9900 998899.