BENGALURU:Singer, spoken word artist, actor and DJ Monica Dogra will be coming to Namma Bengaluru. As part of Shaa’ir + Func, she has won a number of awards, has packed venues all across India, and headlined every notable music festival in the country. She has also performed at some of the biggest music festivals around the world such as Glastonbury (UK), c/o POP (Germany), Oslo World Music Festival (Norway), MIDEM Music Conference (France), Smirnoff Exchange (Canada) and Nokia Music Festival (Dubai).

She is known as an ambassador of a ‘New India’. In January 2016, as a solo artist, Monica released her debut album titled ‘Spit’ that features collaborations with music producers around the world such as Robot Koch (Germany), Prash Engine-Earz Mistry (UK) and Gaurav Raina (India). Following the release of Spit, Monica started DJing and working with Abhi Malhotra, a producer who recently returned to India after having worked with some of the biggest producers and engineers in LA.

Over the last two years, Monica gained more popularity as a judge for India’s first ever English singing talent hunt show ‘The Stage’. She also hosted the music documentary television series ‘The Dewarists’ that won the bronze “Cannes Lion” at the Cannes International Festival of creativity. She will be performing at Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala on March 9.