BENGALURU: After accomplishing their mission in North-East India, the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah combine is descending on Karnataka to make it ‘Congress-Mukth’. With the state BJP leaders banking heavily on Modi factor to return to power, the Prime Minister is all set to be a frequent visitor to Karnataka starting from next week.

The BJP Core Committee which met here on Sunday deliberated about chalking out next phase of campaign plans. The fresh wave of campaign would kick start with Modi addressing a massive public meeting in Raichur on March 13. “Modi will come to Chikkodi too instead of Belagavi. The date for Chikkodi rally will be finalised in a day or two,” BJP State President B S Yeddyurappa said.

The party leaders also wanted to end the ongoing ‘Save Bengaluru’ Padayatra in the city with a bang with a massive public meeting addressed by Amit Shah, on March 15. The meeting also decided to soon come out with yet another ‘Chargesheet’ highlighting failures of Congress government.