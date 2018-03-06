BENGALURU: Vidvat Loganathan, who was allegedly brutally attacked by Shantinagar MLA N A Haris’ son Mohammed Haris Nalapad and his friends, has stated to the Central Crime Branch that the gang assaulted him mercilessly.CCB sources said 24-year-old Loganathan narrated the entire incident in a sequence. “As I had fractured my leg, a few of my friends, including a woman, had come home to visit me. Later, we decided to have dinner and we all went to Farzi Cafe in UB City. I had to sit stretching my leg there, as it was fractured.

Around 10.15 pm, a gang 0f 10-15 people, including Mohammed Haris Nalapad, came to the restaurant. As they were passing by us, one of them, later I came to know it was Arun Babu, almost tripped over my leg. He abused me for keeping my leg stretched but I apologised him. After an argument, they went and sat at another table. However, Babu and some others continued staring at me and even I noticed it,” an official said, quoting Vidvat.

“All of a sudden, they came to us and started a fight. As Babu came charging at me, I had to hit him in self defence. The gang was enraged by this and they started hitting me. Though my friends and me started begging them to leave me, they continued hitting me with bottles and other things kept in the cafe. During the fight, Mohammed was repeatedly asking ‘do you know who am I’ and his associates were asking me to apologise to him.

Despite apologising to him, they continued bashing me with whatever they could get hold of. By that time, the cafe staff intervened and my friends shifted me to the parking lot to go to a hospital. The gang followed us and I was assaulted in the parking area as well. My friends somehow managed to rush me to the nearby Mallya Hospital. About 10 minutes later, again the gang came there too. They abused and threatened me that they would kill me if I filed a police complaint. As my other friends had also reached there, the gang went back,” Vidvat is said to have said.



moves High Court for bail

Bengaluru: In view of a lower court rejected his bail plea, Mohammed Nalpad Haris moved the Karnataka High Court for relief in relation to the alleged attack on Vidvat at a cafe in UB city. On Monday, the matter was mentioned before the court but it would take it for hearing on Wednesday. Nalpad, son of Congress MLA N A Haris, filed interlocutory application seeking interim bail in the case. A city civil and sessions court on Friday dismissed the bail pleas of Nalpad and six other co-accused considering the gravity of the case and the investigation is not yet completed.