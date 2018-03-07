BENGALURU : Rohith N, an engineering student from a village near Kolar moved to Bengaluru to pursue his higher studies. His experiences during his stay in a new city led him to create an app and a business out of it eventually. “I stay in a paying guest house near my college. Once due to bad weather, I caught flu. There was no one to take care of me and I was all on my own. Finding a doctor and going to a clinic without anyone’s guidance and help was a real pain. After some struggle, I managed to find a doctor and visited him and the next issue was getting medicines,” narrates Rohit.

He says he did not have the strength to go and even get the food or prepare it on his own. After this experience, he tried to search for an app that might help people tackle such problems but all in vain, he says. As a result, he came up with an idea to create an app to provide all these services. Some time ago, Rohit and his classmates Ruchitha DJ, Shreyas S and Sreeram D Nair, at the computer science department at MVJE College of Engineering, developed a working prototype of the STABL (Step towards Better Life) app.

“The app has been developed keeping in mind the numerous people in Bengaluru who come here for work or study and do not know anyone in the city,” adds Rohit. A person can mention the symptoms that he or she is suffering from on the app. A doctor checks these symptoms and prescribes the required medicine. In case of a serious case, the doctor will physically come and check on the patient. “For cough, cold and flu, there would be no problem in doctors prescribing medicines without a one on one interaction. However, for serious cases, physical check is necessary,” says Rohit. The prescription can be sent to the nearest pharmacy and the medicines would be delivered via the app.

While the app is not fully functional yet, it will also include an option to hire nurses in case of sickness. “We are still working on the app and will come out with a fully functional version very soon.” Apart from this feature, the app also researches what best food to be consumed for a speedy recovery. The recipes for the suggested food will also be displayed. The option to order food is also available on the app.

