BENGALURU: A gang of six men, armed with lethal weapons, raided a jewellery shop and decamped with gold worth several lakhs of rupees, after injuring three persons. The incident took place at Machohalli, off Magadi Road, on the outskirts of the city late on Monday. People from the neighbourhood caught one of the robbers, identifed as Madhu, and gave him a sound thrashing before handing him over to the police.According to the police, around 9 pm when Chanduram, the owner of the store, was preparing to shut shop for the day, the six men barged in. They wore helmets to conceal their identities, and brandished machetes.

When two staffers of the store resisted the robbery, the gang attacked them till the two collapsed. Chanduram suffered deep cuts on his hands in the process of defending himself. The gang then began filling bags they had brought along with jewellery in the store.Chanduram kept putting up resistance and managed to alert some people in the adjacent shops, who rushed to his rescue. Sensing trouble, the robbers fled the place. While five of them escaped, Madhu was caught by the people who came to help.

looting a jewellery store at Machohalli

Madanayakanahalli police registered a case of dacoity and are trying to ascertain the identities of the other gang members from the arrested robber.Narrating the incident, Chanduram said he tried to fight the robbers off but they overpowered him. “The six robbers came on three motorcycles. Three of them entered the store when I was attending to a customer.

They were wearing helmets, masks and gloves. They asked me to stay quiet, but I raised an alarm. When people from the neighbouring shops came to our rescue, the robbers wielded machetes and other sharp weapons at us and escaped. We caught hold of one of them and handed him over to the police. It was only afterwards that we went to a nearby hospital and got our injuries treated.”The police suspect a particular gang has been committing crimes of this kind recently.