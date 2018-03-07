BENGALURU : Allinnov Research and Development, Mysuru, has several patents for its innovation products. The company was started by S Gowthami, B Ramakrishnan and Prem Charles, Sundar Pau on October 20, 2015. Allinnov provides assistance to individual researchers in completing their research and patenting their innovation with the guidance of legal associates. The team collaborates with various institutions and conducts workshops and seminars. They train individuals to think creatively and motivate them to bring out a new product and solve several problems.

Co-founder Gowthami says, “Many told us that Mysuru is too small a city to bring up concepts of patents and innovation. But the love for the city made us to start the company here. Today, people from different part of the country visit Mysuru just for Allinnov’s help and we feel proud.” She adds, “After my graduation, I started sending my resume to almost all the engineering colleges for a teaching job in Mysuru but it didn’t work as references and influence were required. So, I decided to start my own business and started a company ‘Elegant Aero Sports and Robotics’, during which all four of us thought of starting Allinnov (All+Innovation) to stress on innovation and product research in our country.”

Gowthami herself wanted to patent her innovative helmet lock. When she consulted several people in this regard, she did not get proper guidance and this led to the birth of start-up Allinnov.

Allinnov has also funded and created patent assets for the individuals who find it difficult

to afford. This has also helped the investor to earn revenues. The company provides training (Certified Inventorship with Patent), IPR certificate courses. It also provide assistance and training to the students to become entrepreneurs following the patent of their ideas.

The young company has already been awarded two national awards – National Intellectual Property Awards for 2017 and Indian leaders for Industrial Empowerment 2016. “Investors have started coming in now to support us in manufacturing the patented products. This will in turn help us raise revenue and bring in more number of entrepreneurs by setting up a manufacturing unit,” adds Ramakrishnan. Allinnov has more than 35 patents to its credit and has screated more than 500 certified inventors worldwide. Allinnov has branches in Tamil Nadu and Telangana. A branch will open soon in Kerala too. They have plans to set up branches all over South India.