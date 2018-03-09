The logo of Airbus Group is seen on the company's headquarters building in Toulouse, Southwestern France. (File | Reuters)

BENGALURU: Two start-ups from the city, which were incubated at Airbus Bizlab here, signed their first contracts with the global aviation major and its subsidiary NAVBLUE. The announcement was made on Thursday. The two companies were part of a list of five firms chosen a year ago for the Airbus Bizlan technology acceleration programme which saw 137 applications from nine countries.

Neewee and EFLIGHT will now provide their solutions to Airbus, which will implement the products globally. Neewee’s solution called procuSense will enchance the company’s manufacturing supply chain and procurement operations with advanced analytics and artificial intelligence.