BENGALURU: Two men died and one injured when they were electrocuted by a high-tension wire at Munnekolala on Thursday. Veerappa (75) and Samanth (55) died on the spot, while Babban (35) suffered injuries. Veerappa was the owner of an one-storey building. As water supply in his bathroom had stopped, he enlisted Samanth, a mason, and his helper Babban to repair it. The two workers inserted a 15-ft-long iron rod into a pipe to clear it, which came in contact with the wire.