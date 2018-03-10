BENGALURU: Another incident of corporal punishment came to light on Friday after a class 9 student was allegedly punished by the school headmaster and suffered head injuries. According to sources, the headmaster of Old Fort High school in Chamrajpet had allegedly hit the class 9 student on his head on Thursday morning during milk distribution after morning assembly.

Sources said the headmaster Chandrashekar hit the student with a serving spoon on his head as he did not follow the line while milk was being served after morning assembly. “The boy was bleeding but Chandrashekar did not care to take him to the hospital. Later, a class 10 student took him to the nearby government hospital,” explained a source who added that doctors had to stitch the wound on the student’s head and conduct an MRI scan, but the report has not been revealed.

Confirming this, deputy Director of Public Instructions (Bengaluru South) Ashwath Narayana Gowda said, “ I had received the report on Friday evening by the Block Education Officer. As high schools comes directly under the Commissioner, I will forward the report to the Commissioner on Saturday.” The report also have statements of other students recorded, where students have said this is not new to them. “I spoke to parents and they were upset that their child was not provided the medical help on time, which worsened his condition.” the DDPI added.Meanwhile, a senior police officer said that the parents came and met him regarding the incident, but did not file an official complaint. The headmaster was unavailable for comment.