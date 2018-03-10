BENGALURU: "Several campaigns have been launched by different governments, but nothing much has been done for the women safety at the ground level," said Asha Devi, mother of Nirbhaya, the victim of brutal sexual assault in New Delhi in December 2012.

Asha Devi was in Bengaluru to give Nirbhaya awards to women achievers. The event was organised by Women's wing of Indian Economic Trade Organisation on Friday on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Asha Devi said government should open its eyes. "It has launched many campaigns, but nothing concrete has been done to ensure women's safety. Criminals are allowed to roam freely in our nation and the time is now for this to stop,'' she said.Asha further said she wants justice for everyone. Regarding Nirbhaya fund, Asha said the fund was directed towards the installation of over 19,000 CCTV cameras at 983 stations by the Indian Railways. But the project has not been successfully completed.

"We do hope that the state of Karnataka can play a role in providing security and safety to all women - be it at their workplace or while they are commuting to and from work,'' she added. Out of 79 women, 19 were nominated for the awards. IPS officer D Roopa, politician Soumya Reddy, activist Geetha Menon and others received awards.