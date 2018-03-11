BENGALURU: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) held its Open Day on Saturday to commemorate “Founder’s Day”. Jamsetji Tata’s birthday anniversary is celebrated as Founder’s Day. The event featured open display of IISc’s experiments and research for the public — an exercise to kindle the sqcientific temper among the masses. It proved to be, according to several visitors, a great platform to explore, experience and enjoy the wonders of science. And many returned home happy with their expectations surpassed.

“The importance of the day is that experiments or researches from various departments are showcased as also facilities and lab equipment provided for better knowledge of aspiring students,” Veeranna Kammar , Public Relation Officer, IISc, told The New Indian Express. The significance of the event was to share upcoming technology and further developments of science in future. The public was provided with all facilities and this time there were new technological initiatives. “Maps, water and eateries were provided. Along with that, this time electric rickshaws and bio-toilets were introduced for public convenience, he said.

This time, the footfall had far surpassed expectations with over 30,000 people visiting the IISc campus. “We had expected lesser crowd due to exams, but the number crossed all the previous year’s numbers,” Veeranna said. There were various quiz competitions and games for teenagers, explained Sumana, from IISc’s finance and accounts department.

The best part of the event is that the whole campus maintains a plastic-free zone. “We are a plastic-free campus. There are around 25,000-30,000 people coming ... at the end of the day you can find the college spick and span with the added efforts of all the committees,” she said.“As students’ council one of the major things is managing the crowds, cleanliness and segregation of waste and constant guidance to the visitors,” Vivek Sharma, chairman of IISc students’ council, said. Sharma said the main aim of Open Day was to attract children to understand the power of science so they can contribute to the field in future.

“Kids zone, a flagship programme for kids, was introduced with 60 experiments and working models displayed which were eye-catching for kids”, said Sharma, adding that the Aerospace Department’s drones at the airfield, “The Clean Room” of Nano Sciences Department and Centre for Product Design and Manufacturing were are the main attractions. “We saw many things ... we saw experiments based on organic chemistry and various reactions were explained,” says Madhushree, a student from SRS PUC College, Chitradurga.