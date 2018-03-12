BENGALURU: The IT capital Bengaluru will soon get a garment university, Union Minister for Fertilizers and Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar announced here on Sunday.

Addressing a rally organised by BJP Mahila Morcha as part of International Women’s Day celebrations at Bommanahalli constituency in the city, Ananth Kumar said there are many garment factories in Bommanahalli which have provided employment to a huge number of women. A garment university will be established in Bommanahalli soon. Union Minister for Textiles Smriti Irani has already approved the proposal, he said.

Smriti Irani, who inaugurated the rally, in her address, said the BJP government at the Centre has allocated `6,000 crore for the welfare of garment workers. At the same time, the government has made it mandatory for all garment factory owners to set up an internal complaints committee to look into instances of harassment of women employees.

She accused the Siddaramaiah government of total failure in maintaining law and order in the state.”Bengaluru is not safe in the hands of the Congress government. Law and order in Bengaluru is in shambles. Even policemen’s wives are attacked and their mangalasutra snatched. This is a telling comment on the state of affairs,” she said.