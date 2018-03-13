BENGALURU: Two men accused of chain snatching — Nagaraju alias ‘Spot Naaga’ and Joseph Siddapura —were nabbed at Deepanjali Nagar. on Sunday. According to police sources, police constable Manjunath from the Byatarayanapura traffic police station saw a two-wheeler with two riders speeding on the road, with stickers stuck on the number plate. He gave a chase and maneuvered a collision with the two-wheeler, causing it to fall. They were then nabbed with the help of locals.A machete and gold chain weighing 50g have been recovered from them. Constable Manjunath was rewarded `5,000 for his act by Police Commissioner.