BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have filed a chargesheet in connection with the case involving journalist and editor of ‘Hai Bangalore’ Kannada weekly tabloid Ravi Belagere, who was arrested in December last year on charges of allegedly giving supari to kill his colleague Sunil Heggaravalli.Police said that the chargesheet was submitted to the 1st Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court, around a week ago.

Ravi Belagere

“The chargesheet has statements of supari killer and sharp shooter, Shashidhara Ramachandra Mundewadi, to whom Belagere had allegedly given the supari, Belagere, his second wife Yashomathi, Sunil Heggaravalli and others involved in the case. We have also enclosed the details of the weapons seized in connection with the case and the cricumstantial evidences to prove that Belagere had given supari to Mundewadi to eliminate Heggaravalli, suspecting that the latter had an illicit affair with his second wife. The chargesheet is more than 400 pages,” an official said.

Based on sharp shooter Mundewadi’s confession that Belagere had given him a .32 revolver, two bullets and a knife, asking him to gun down Sunil Heggaravalli, on August 28. He had also reportedly told that he was paid Rs. 15,000 as advance. The same day Mundewadi along with his associate, Viju Badiger, had gone near Sunil’s house, but could not finish him. Based on his statement, the CCB police had registered an FIR in Subramanyapura police station booking Mundwadi, Belagere and Badiger for attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention and other provisions of the Arms Act.