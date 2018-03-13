BENGALURU: Four persons were killed and three others were injured when the driver of their car lost control over the vehicle and rammed into a tree. The incident was reported on Devanahalli-Vijayapura Road in Bengaluru Rural District on the outskirts of the city, on Sunday night.The deceased are Parvathamma(68), Vijaykumar(42), Harish(38), and Suprita. All four were relatives and residents of Marahalli village in Doddballapura.

Police said that seven people had been to a relative’s house for dinner on Sunday night. While returning home, Vijaykumar, who was driving the car, was allegedly speeding. As a result, he lost control over the vehicle while passing a Dargah on Devanahalli-Vijayapura Road. Due to the impact, Vijaykumar, Harish and Parvathamma died on the spot, while four others sustained serious injuries.“They were rushed to a nearby hospital and are undergoing treatment. Suprita, who had sustained grave injuries, succumbed on Monday noon. We have taken up a case in this connection,” the Vijayapura police said.