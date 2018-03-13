BENGALURU: Terming the announcement of fund release under ‘Safe City’ project a welcome move, women activists have questioned how the funds have been released now, after it was left unspent for almost four years. With little clarity on which government bodies handle the funds, they fear that the ambitious announcement will just remain an announcement.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, K S Vimala of Janawadi Mahila Sangatane said that the decision to announce funds for the welfare of women was a welcome move. “However, till date the funds were not being used at all. Therefore, the announcement made after the Union budget raises some questions,” she said.

Commenting on Bengaluru receiving more funds than New Delhi under the scheme, she said that it was surprising that Delhi, which records more crimes against women was receiving less funds. Manjula Manasa, former chairperson of State Women’s Commission said that while she had headed the Commission, Nirbhaya funds were not used at all. “A major problem associated with the funds is that there are no guidelines detailing the agencies that handle the funds,” she said. Though funds were allocated under the scheme since 2014, funds have not been released even once,” she claimed.

Funds released: Reddy

Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that funds under Safe City scheme has been sanctioned to the state government recently. “For Bengaluru, we had proposed several initiatives to improve security of women. They have been approved by the government.”