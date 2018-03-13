Nikhil Kumar

Nikhil Kumar starrer Seetharama Kalyana directed by Harsha is being shot currently. The lead hero, who has transformed his looks for the film recently participated in a octane action sequences choreographed by stunt brothers Ram-Lakshman. The film has six fight sequences and this is the first being choreographed by the two fight masters. The team has considered to go in for a fight sequence in a Bond style, which they say is first in a Kannada film. Nikhil will be seen fighting in a suit like the British spy. A huge set of a construction site worth `2 crores was created at Minerva Mills.

“The speciality of this fight sequences is the lighting. Shangliyars, 4KB Par- lights and a few other light sets were brought in from Mumbai. Special equipments like Phantom and high speed cameras were used to shoot the fights sequences over eight days,” says Sunil Gowda, the executive producer of the film. Meanwhile, a Great Dane dog also makes an entry in the film.

“The dog was trained for four days before the shoot. It is a show dog and has won many awards on national levels, he adds.The team who planned a 130-day schedule has completed 26 days of shooting. The film made under the banner of Channambika Productions has Rachita Ram playing the female lead with Ravi Shankar among other cast members.