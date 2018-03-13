Ugadi is celebrated as new year by Hindus in the southern states of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the month of March or April. People buy new clothes and decorate their house with colourful flowers and draw rangolis outside their houses. A visit to the temple signify prosperity to the family on the New Year day. Here are the top five places where you can shop for all supplies and utilities for Ugadi.

Krishna Rajendra market (K R Market)

Krishna Rajendra market is the largest and busiest market in the city that sell all kinds of commodities. They sell varieties of vegetables and colourful flowers at a wholesale price.

Jayanagar 4th block

You can experience the pleasure of shopping on streets or at big stores if you are planning to visit this area for the festival shopping. You can visit Jayanagar to do saree shopping at Angadi silks or Varalakshmi silks shop. Traditionally, sarees are purchased to keep them in front of the idol as a token of gift to the Goddess Lakshmi.

Gandhi Bazar

One of the popular markets in the city, Gandhi Bazar sells several items including flowers, fruits and sugarcane.

Yeshwanthpur

For the first time in city, Yeshwanthpur market is organising ‘Ugadi Habbada Mela’. Clothes and different products will be sold in the wholesale market. You can buy gifts for your loved ones.



Malleswaram

Malleswaram is the famous shopping destination on any given occasion. 8th cross Malleswaram and Sampige Road are famous shopping streets of the area. You can find all items to prepare Ugadi Pachadi, a popular festive dish and colourful rangoli powders, pooja items such as Kumkum, haldi, coconut, beetle leaf, banana leaf and arka nut. Famous sweet shops in Malleswaram also sell special delicacies during the festival.