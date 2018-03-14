BENGALURU: A 45-year-old home-alone woman was found murdered in her house on Chamarajapet 5th Main on Tuesday night. The reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained, but police suspect a family dispute could be the reason.The deceased is identified as Vijaya. Police said she was living with her foster daughter in a rented house. The daughter was said to be in love with a man and they had got married a week ago against Vijaya’s wishes. The murder came to light when a relative came to visit Vijaya around 8 pm on Tuesday.

“Preliminary probe revealed the assailants had murdered her by hitting her on the back of the head with a blunt weapon. We are yet to gather more details about her family. But we have got to know that her foster daughter and her husband had come to the house on Monday afternoon and there was a heated argument between them. We are probing their role in the murder and the motive will be known once the culprits are arrested,” police said.

Following the incident, senior police officers rushed to the spot, while experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory, Fingerprint Bureau and the sniffer squad are assisting them. The Chamarajapet police have registered a murder case and formed two teams to crack the case.