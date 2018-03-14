Is Obstructive Sleep Apnoea (OSA) a disability?

Yes, according to guidelines proven OSA is a disability, which alters your daily activities of life. The people with Obstructive Sleep Apnoea is constantly disrupted by snoring and obstructed breathing to the extent that they briefly stop breathing. This can happen several hundred times each night.

Since adolescence, I have been falling asleep in class, at work, and while driving. My primary care physician told me I may have narcolepsy. What is narcolepsy? And how can I deal with my sleeping pattern?

Narcolepsy is a sleep disorder characterized by excessive sleepiness, sleep paralysis, hallucinations, and in some cases episodes of cataplexy (partial or total loss of muscle control, often triggered by a strong emotion such as laughter). Narcolepsy occurs equally in men and women and is thought to affect roughly 1 in 2,000 people.

Maintain a regular sleep schedule, you may also schedule naps during the day. Avoid heavy meals and alcohol during the night. Avoid driving or operating machinery when you feel sleepy. Exercise every day for 30 minutes.

I have been excessively sleepy in the daytime. I wake up frequently at night. My doctor took a blood test and told me that I had low functioning of the thyroid gland. Can my excessive sleepiness be the cause of thyroid problems and, if so, can it be treated?

Yes Hypothyroidism can cause all your symptoms. It can be treated

I have been taking sleeping pills for months. Although they once helped me, they no longer work. Should I increase my consumption of the pills or should I try something else?

You need to stop those medications and get the complete evaluation done by a pulmonologist.

