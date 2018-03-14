BENGALURU: A private nursing college in the city, which has been accused of fabricating documents and creating fake marks cards, has filed a theft case against the investigation team sent by Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Bengaluru. Recently, the Embassy of Iran filed a complaint regarding an Iranian student who was allegedly cheated by Bethel Nursing College, Nandini Layout. Following this, the university had formed a team to inspect the college. Based on the directives of the university, the team visited the college on March 7 and recovered several documents and a hard disk. However, the college authorities have alleged that during the visit, the team took away Rs 1 crore from the college along with documents. They filed an FIR with Nandini Layout police station against the university team.

Reacting to this, RGUHS in-charge vice-chancellor Dr Ramesh said, "The college is making false allegations against the expert team. The irregularities by the college have been proven during inspection and several documents regarding this have also been recovered. Now, to hide it out, the college is making such allegations against the university team."

Dr Ramesh clarified that the team was a genuine one sent by the university. "The team consisted of practising doctors, syndicate and senate members and also university officials. We will initiate criminal case against the college," said Ramesh.

What is the case?

According to university authorities, Bethel Nursing College has allegedly supplied fake marks cards and forged documents. This came into light when the VC received a complaint forwarded by the principal secretary to the medical education department. The letter says the Embassy of Iran forwarded a complaint filed by an Iranian student who joined Bethel Nursing College for physiotherapy course. As she did not study science in Class 12, she was not eligible for that course. So, the university did not generate her exam hall ticket. “The student approached us about this and we told her that the college has fabricated her documents and was unable to allow her for the exams. The student filed a complaint before the principal secretary through the embassy. This was forwarded to the university,” officials said.

What police say

Senior police officials said, “We are investigating the case and going through evidence. There is another case registered against this college after the inspection by RGUHS officials.” They have registered a case of forgery and cheating against the institute. “We are verifying CCTV footage. Also, the college claimed that the RGUHS officials also recorded during their inspection which we will be verifying,” said DCP (north) Chetan Rathor. Police sources said they have already contacted the university VC in this regard and have found irregularities on the part of college.