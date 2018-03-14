BENGALURU: In another instance of public insensitivity, a 34-year-old man was lying on the road for 20 minutes while passersby were taking photos of the accident victim. It was only when the traffic police arrived at the spot that he received help. The incident took place near Nayandahalli Junction on Mysuru Road on Tuesday morning.Madan Lal, a resident of Panchasheelanagar in Rajarajeshwarinagar, was going towards Nagarbhavi on his bike. While passing near Nayandahalli junction around 9.30 am, a lorry rammed his bike from the rear and ran over both his legs.

Hearing his screams, some passersby gathered around him. Although he was crying for help as both his legs were bleeding, none of them did. Instead, they were seen taking videos and photos from their mobile phones. It was only after 20 minutes when Head constable Puttaswamy and constable Somasundar, both from Byatarayanapura traffic police station, rushed to the spot, that Madan was shifted to a hospital. The policemen stopped a goods auto and took Madan in it.

“The public had called for an ambulance and were waiting for it to arrive. But Madan was bleeding heavily. Thus, our staff shifted him in a goods auto as it is important in any accident to get medical aid to the injured as soon as possible. We have arrested Palaksha, the driver of the lorry, and have seized the vehicle,” the Byatarayanapura traffic police said.