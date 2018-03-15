BENGALURU: Continuing with his spree of launching projects that are half-done, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday inaugurated a Sewage Treatment Plant at Kengeri that can treat 60 Million Litres Per Day (MLD) of waste water. Foundation stones were also laid for the Cauvery Water Supply Stage V, First Phase to ensure an additional 775 Million Litres of Water Per Day to the City as well as sewage network facility for 110 villages.

The STP is being constructed by Degremont & Degremont Pvt Ltd at a cost of Rs 239.01 crore. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is carrying it out with funding from Japan International Co-operation Agency.

While the Principal Treatment Unit of the STP is ready, the secondary treatment unit is only 50 percent complete, said a reliable source. “It will take one more month to complete it and get the plant working,” said a reliable source.

The CM had on Sunday inaugurated numerous incomplete projects. On Wednesday evening also, the traffic scene on First Main Road of Kengeri Satellite Town was chaotic with all BMTC buses diverted from the main road for 90 minutes to facilitate visitors to the function venue here, BDA playground.

The STP is the first such plant executed by BWSSB with enhanced effluent discharge parameters. “The entire sewage generated from the catchment area of Vrishabhavati Valley is conveyed to this plant for treatment. It will reduce the entry of untreated sewage into V-Valley river,” he said.

Water For Newly Added Areas

Eleven years after 110 villages covering 225 square kilometres were added to form the BBMP, the first step towards creating physical infrastructure to provide drinking water as well as sewage network for them was laid. The project cost is Rs 3,087 crore. A total of 10 Trillion Million Cubic feet of water from River Cauvery has already been agreed upon.

The villages are in the zones of Byatarayanapura, Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and Rajarajeshwari Nagar. Seven ground level reservoirs at Gottigere, Doddakannahalli, Kadugodi, Chokkanahalli, Vasudevapura, Singapura, Lingadevarahalli for a capacity of 460 Million Litres and 14 STPS of a total capacity of 129 MLD are being created. In yet another speech lashing out at the BJP and former Deputy Chief Minister Ashok and former CM B S Yeddyurappa, he called upon voters to “save Bengaluru from BJP.”