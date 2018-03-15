BENGALURU: Mallya hospital sources said an internal inquiry has been ordered against Dr Anand K who was the treating doctor of Vidvat Loganathan when he was admitted at the hospital after being allegedly beaten up by Mohammed Nalapad Haris and his men.

On whether any disciplinary action was initiated against him in the backdrop of Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar's observations about Dr Anand (while hearing Nalapad's bail plea on Wednesday afternoon in the High Court), Mallya hospital authorities said an inquiry had been ordered "long time back" although they refused to divulge when it was ordered. Commodore Indru Wadhwani, CEO, Mallya Hospital did not take repeated calls from The New Indian Express.

Dr Anand K had earlier told the media that Vidvat had overstayed in the hospital despite being told that he was fit for discharge.

The discharge summary included remarks which stated that no untoward incidents occurred in the hospital the night Vidvat was admitted after the assault.