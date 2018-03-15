BENGALURU: In a bid to connect bus stations with Metro stations, rental services for bicycles and scooters were launched by Transport Minister H M Revanna at Shantinagar BMTC bus station on Wednesday.

The services will work on a trial basis for three months. The service was formally launched at Shanthinagar BMTC bus depot by Transport Minister H M Revanna. The services were started at other major bus stations too, such as Kempegowda bus terminal and KR Market.

The services are priced at Rs 5 per km and 50 paise per minute, inclusive of fuel.

Users can download a mobile phone app to avail the services and to locate the nearest spot where the vehicles are available. The bicycles and scooters are GPS-enabled.