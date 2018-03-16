BENGALURU: Commuters in the city will soon be able to travel by electric buses as the BMTC is in the process of inducting 40 buses to operate on popular routes. The buses, which will be leased from Hyderabad-based Goldstone, will mostly ply on the city’s IT corridor routes and could even be used on the Kempegowda International Airport routes, said officials.

BMTC had recently called for tenders for the supply of 40 buses on lease basis. Goldstone emerged as the lowest bidder and will receive a rate of Rs 37.50 per kilometre from the BMTC for operations. This is excluding the costs to charge the bus and staff expenses.

“We will start with 40 buses, but the aim is to induct 150 buses. We are waiting for funds from the Union government to take the remaining buses on lease,” said BMTC chairman Nagaraj Yadav.