BENGALURU: A 27-year-old woman from Nagaland accused a businessman of raping her at his house after offering her a job. The accused, Wahengbam Lalit Singh, came in contact with her in a beauty parlour run by his wife, Rongsenkala.

“The victim came to the city in 2015 and joined work at the parlour for a while. Later, Singh forced her to quit the job, after which, she started working as a maid at Singh’s house. Singh started misbehaving with her and sexually assaulted her repeatedly since one year. She complained to Rongsenkala about this, who ignored her. The victim managed to reach one of her relatives. She then escaped to Nagaland and revealed details of her traumatic experience to a women’s rights organisation, who took up her case. They referred her to Viveknagar police,” the police said.

“The accused couple are yet to be arrested as they are absconding, but the police have gathered information from the victim’s friend, who rescued her before sending her to Nagaland. A week ago, the victim was called to the city for recording her statement and efforts are on to nab Singh, who also hails from Nagaland. The couple also did not pay her six months’ salary as she did not inform them before she managed to escape from his house located in HSR Layout,” the officer added.