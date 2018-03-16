BENGALURU: Bengaluru received scattered rainfall on Thursday, with heavy showers reported across south Bengaluru, bringing the minimum temperature down by 30C. The rainfall is expected to continue over the next two days, according to the MET department.

Daytime temperatures are expected to remain high — around 330C. Rainfall in the region, according to IMD, is owing to a well-marked low pressure area over Lakshadweep and the adjoining south-east Arabian sea, along with associated upper air cyclonic circulation.

However, no damage to trees or flood was reported across the city. Areas like Kengeri, Uttarahalli and central business district received downpours while other areas like Domlur, Old Airport Road and surrounding areas witnessed light showers.

Rain was also recorded across several cities and towns in the state including coastal Karnataka. For Bengaluru, IMD has forecast generally cloudy sky, with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers till Saturday. Overcast conditions are expected to prevail. In Bengaluru Urban, highest rainfall during the day was reported near Anekal in Mantapa, which received 32.5 mm rainfall.

Rainfall likely to continue in state for next two days

Light to moderate showers were reported in parts of state on Thursday. The rainfall, according to IMD, is expected to continue in parts of the state for the next 2-3 days. Based on prevailing atmospheric conditions, fairly widespread rainfall is forecast for coastal Karnataka till Friday, before its intensity decreases. Scattered rainfall is forecast for South-Interior Karnataka region, while rainfall is expected to be isolated in other parts of the state. According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell, as of 8 pm on Thursday, many parts of south interior Karnataka and coastal regions received showers, with parts of Hassan and Mysuru districts receiving up to 70 mm of rainfall.

While rainfall was widespread in these districts, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar and Shivamogga districts too received good rainfall.

Thanks to rain, City Sees Power Cuts

Residents across the city faced power cuts for a little over three hours. The BESCOM helpline 1912 was flooded with calls through the evening and was unreachable, according to customers. Power cuts were reported from Mahadevpura, Old Airport Road, Kengeri, Bellanduru, Yeshvantpura, Agara, Adrahalli, BTM 2nd stage, J P Nagar, Bommanahalli, Hongasandra, Electronics City, Jigani, Babusapalya, Banaswadi, Laggere, Kothanur, Whitefield, Bilekehalli, Shetty Halli and several other areas.