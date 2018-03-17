BENGALURU: In view of the proposed indefinite strike by its employees from March 22, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has moved the Karnataka High Court by filing an interlocutory application seeking to vacate the stay granted on invoking the provisions of ESMA (Essential Services Maintenance Act) against its employees by the state government.

In its application, BMRCL contended that the proposed strike will cripple the transport mechanism in the city, resulting in huge distress to commuters. There is no justification for going on strike. While giving reasons for invoking ESMA last year, BMRCL stated that the employees compromised with the safety of commuters by leaving the stations unmanned. Further, it contended the government is entitled to appoint five directors, including the Managing Director, as per the MoU.

Hence, the appropriate authority for BMRCL is the Karnataka government. The BMRCL Employees Union has not been recognised and engaged in discussion. They may indulge in stopping trains causing distress to commuters, it said.

Justice L Narayanaswamy adjourned the matter to March 20, as the counsel for the BMRCL Employees Union sought time to file objections. The court extended the interim stay on invoking ESMA till the next hearing.

In October 2017, the HC stayed the Urban Development Department's order invoking ESMA to stop a strike by BMRCL officers and employees in the interest of citizens.