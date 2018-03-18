BENGALURU: A 30-year-old woman employee of a private medical research institute in Devanahalli has filed a sexual harassment case against its managing director Muniraju, his wife and another staffer. In her complaint to Devanahalli police, she alleged that she was forced to bring patients from nearby ashrams for rehabilitation, in violation of MCI rules. When she declined, they withheld her salary for the last six months and also misbehaved with her, she claimed.

“The woman is heading a rehabilitation centre at Akash Institute of Medical Science and Research in Devanahalli town. She has accused Muniraju, the owner of the institution, his wife Pushpa and a staffer named Veena. We are verifying the documents and recording statements from patients who got treatment and action will be taken,” said a senior police officer.

Speaking to TNIE, the complainant said, “I was working at the institute since three years and I came to know that the staff and Muniraju are bringing some ‘fake’ patients for treatment in violation of MCI rules. I went against their wishes and they held my salary of about `6 lakh. They also harassed me and sexually tried to abuse me,” she said.

However, Muniraju told reporters that her allegations are baseless and that she was sacked for irregular attendance. “I never met her in the institute or outside, as my wife and other staff take care of it. We have given records to police and officials concerned regarding treatment availed by patients,” he said.