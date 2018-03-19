BENGALURU: Varthur police arrested four persons including a BJP worker for allegedly assaulting two policemen who were dispersing a gambling den near the Siddapura government school on Monday afternoon.

The accused have been identified as Kumar, Sandeep, Murthy and Muralimohan, all residents of Siddapura village. Kumar is said to be a local worker of BJP party.

Police said that constables Basappa Ganagera and Sharanabasappa, both attached to Whitefield police station, went to the area near Siddapura government school around 1.30 pm, following information that around 25-30 persons were gambling at the spot.

As they went to disperse the crowd, many including the four arrested started assaulting the two policemen and chased them away.

The injured policemen immediately alerted their senior officers. More police staff rushed to the spot and arrested the four accused persons. Efforts are on trace other absconding accused in the case, the police added.