BENGALURU: Bangalore University on Monday welcomed its fifth in-charge Vice-chancellor on Monday in a span of just one year. The post was abruptly vacated by in-charge VC Dr Sudesh on Saturday, just a month ahead of the end of his term. The Vice-chancellor’s post has been lying vacant since February 2017. Dr Sudesh, dean and head of University Law College, submitted his resignation on Saturday. He is said to have resigned due to work pressure after serving for three months. “I am the head, principal and dean of University Law College. I have to take classes regularly and along with that, it was not possible to manage administration at the university. This is the reason (for my resignation),” he said. Sudesh’s term was to expire in May first week.

However, sources from the varsity said that the reason for Sudesh putting down his papers was pressure from some syndicate members and university officials to clear some files. A source said, “Some syndicate members used to visit the VC every evening in his chamber and pressurise him to clear a file allowing syndicate members to become local inspection committee members. There was also pressure from officials to clear bills regarding payment of `10 crore to MSIL. There was also pressure to legalise SAP course for MBA.”

The Governor, who is also the university Chancellor, appointed the new in-charge VC professor Shivakumar. However, following this development, university officials and senior professors are upset that the government has failed to appoint a regular VC even after a year. One of the senior professors told The New Indian Express, “I would not be surprised if all deans at the university get a chance to enjoy the post of the VC. This sets a bad example. The university is suffering in both administration and academic matters.”

The file related to the appointment of a regular VC is pending with Higher Education Minister Basavaraja Rayareddi. Three weeks ago, the search committee constituted to select a VC had convened a meeting and submitted a panel of names as the Governor had rejected the file seeking a fresh list of names. But Rayareddi is yet to approve the file and this is delaying the appointment process.